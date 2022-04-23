Good food, good day, sunshine The Mason County Democratic Party held a cookout lunch on the grounds of the Mason County Courthouse on Friday.

Two bodies found at scene of Lewis fire VANCEBURG — Kentucky State Police, Post 8, Morehead are investigating a fire that resulted in the discovery of two bodies, officials said.

Fountain funds may enable further repairs The quest to raise funds to restore Maysville’s Market Street fountain has led to even more discoveries about the iconic fixture and a decision to expand the goal.

Gotta Catch (Phrase) ’Em All! So Says Pokemon Commercial slogans can evoke any number of emotions. From chuckles, like the plethora of insurance ads glutting the airwaves, to sorrow, like the Sarah McLachlan-infused pleas on behalf of abused animals, heart strings are being plucked as a method to pluck your purse strings.

Mason County Property Transfers Thomas H. Greenlee, Ann G. Rugg and Russell A. Roden Trust Dated October 14, 2020 to Kelly L. Phillips, 181 Boxwood Court, $200,000.

Living life lighter Carrying baggage is exhausting. When traveling we often pack more than we need. When making a trip it’s always easier to travel light.

Do you hate parking lots? The concept of “parking” loses most of its mystique as you get past the giddy days of a freshly minted driver’s license and shoulder the responsibilities of adulthood.

Masking the truths A friend of mine from back east once told me what he said was wrong with the country.

Deception is deadly “But I am afraid that just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may somehow be led astray from your sincere and pure devotion to Christ.” 2 Corinthians 11:3