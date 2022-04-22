Mason County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.

Mason County has been chosen to receive $5,146 in Phase 39 funds and $15,905 in ARPA-R funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide.

The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country. A local board made up of representatives of United Way, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Mason County Government, Catholic Charities, local schools, homeless advocates, Limestone Ministerial Association, and Social Services will determine how the funds awarded to Mason County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under these phases of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Mason County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Licking Valley Community Action Program and Limestone Ministries, Inc. participating. These agencies were responsible for providing food and rent assistance. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Local Board Chair, Rebecca Cartmell at [email protected] or 606 584-3431 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Thursday, April 28, 2022.