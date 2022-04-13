President’s Spring Concert on the Lawn is April 14 Morehead State President Dr. Jay Morgan and First Lady Amber Morgan invite the campus and community to enjoy an evening of live music on the MSU campus Thursday, April 14, for the return of the annual President’s Concert on the Lawn.

Is there a Mary Magdalene in your life? If you could be the proverbial “fly on the wall,” what Biblical event would you most like to witness?

A few years ago, someone started a campaign to make Elsa the first lesbian Disney princess. It didn’t get much traction at the time, just like the idea that Ernie and Bert were shacking up as domestic partners on “Sesame Street.”

MCTC, AppHarvest, Edgewater growing second chances Maysville Community and Technical College, in partnership with AppHarvest and Edgewater Recovery, recently hosted a ceremony to award graduates enrolled in substance use disorder recovery programs with Farming Now training certificates following their completion of the Adult AgTech Education Program.

Homesteading makes a comeback as the economy falters TOLLESBORO — When stay-at-home orders were implemented and meat processing plants began shutting down across the United States due to the coronavirus, people were forced to alter their way of doing things.

Throwback Thursday Former Maysville Mayor, Rick Litton in action for the Fleming County Panthers and defending is Jerry Applegate from Tollesboro. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Main Street to host Historic District clean-up To do its part in what is unofficially known as clean-up month, Maysville Main Street is hosting a downtown clean-up on Saturday, April 16 from 9-11 a.m.