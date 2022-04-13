Home News Out with the old News Out with the old April 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The Mason County Detention Center assisted the Mason County Public Library last week with several days of clean-up. The Detention Center team and inmates hauled away several truckloads worth of debris and trash from recent flooding events. The Mason County Detention Center assisted the Mason County Public Library last week with several days of clean-up. The Detention Center team and inmates hauled away several truckloads worth of debris and trash from recent flooding events. View Comments Maysville broken clouds enter location 7.9 ° C 8.9 ° 7.5 ° 70 % 7.2kmh 75 % Thu 15 ° Fri 18 ° Sat 15 ° Sun 12 ° Mon 16 °