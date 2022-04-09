Nature and history converge in Lexington Cemetery The Lexington Cemetery is a place to immerse oneself in natural beauty, to discover interesting tombstones and to indulge in small bits of history.

Welcome to G&J Pepsi Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill look on as G&J Pepsi CEO Tim Trant addresses those on hand during a reception Friday welcoming the company to Maysville.

Orangeburg Christian Church challenges local churches to raise money for Ukraine Relief The devastating war in Ukraine that has been raging since February 20 has forced more than 4 million refugees to flee the country and another 6.5 million have been displaced within the country.

Washington fest avoids snow, moved to Sunday Reasoning that Saturday’s weather wouldn’t be conducive to a springtime celebration, organizers of the Old Washington Art and Chocolate Festival have moved the event to Sunday.

Correction The Mason County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission’s next meeting will be on the regularly scheduled date of May 4, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.. It will be a special meeting since it’s being held at the Mason County Public Library.

Lions Club Auction Southern States Co-op donated a variety of great items for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured, Jon Craig, Ben Ishmael, Brandi Kennedy and Lion Mike Walton.

Lions Club Auction Peoples Bank of Ky has donated a variety of tools and this beautiful quilt for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured,Trevor Argo, Lion Charlie Calvert and John Carpenter

Lions Club Auction Tire World donated a gift certificate for tire services for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured, Lion Bill Boggs and Tommy Marshall.