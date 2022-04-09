Washington fest avoids snow, moved to Sunday Reasoning that Saturday’s weather wouldn’t be conducive to a springtime celebration, organizers of the Old Washington Art and Chocolate Festival have moved the event to Sunday.

Correction The Mason County Joint Planning and Zoning Commission’s next meeting will be on the regularly scheduled date of May 4, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.. It will be a special meeting since it’s being held at the Mason County Public Library.

Lions Club Auction Southern States Co-op donated a variety of great items for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured, Jon Craig, Ben Ishmael, Brandi Kennedy and Lion Mike Walton.

Lions Club Auction Peoples Bank of Ky has donated a variety of tools and this beautiful quilt for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured,Trevor Argo, Lion Charlie Calvert and John Carpenter

Lions Club Auction Tire World donated a gift certificate for tire services for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured, Lion Bill Boggs and Tommy Marshall.

Lions Club Auction McRoberts Furniture Store donated a Frigidaire Chest Freezer for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured, are, left to right, Lions Glenn George and Angela Jett with owners Kevin and Donna McRoberts

The View From The Other Side Of The Counter What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. Last week I took a look at retail customers from hell. Now it is time for the customer’s point of view.