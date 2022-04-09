Home News Lions Club Auction News Lions Club Auction April 9, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tire World donated a gift certificate for tire services for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured, Lion Bill Boggs and Tommy Marshall. Tire World donated a gift certificate for tire services for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured, Lion Bill Boggs and Tommy Marshall. View Comments Maysville light rain enter location 5.2 ° C 5.9 ° 3.6 ° 65 % 7.7kmh 75 % Sat 6 ° Sun 15 ° Mon 16 ° Tue 19 ° Wed 22 °