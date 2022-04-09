Tire World donated a gift certificate for tire services for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured, Lion Bill Boggs and Tommy Marshall.

Tire World donated a gift certificate for tire services for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured, Lion Bill Boggs and Tommy Marshall.

Tire World donated a gift certificate for tire services for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Pictured, Lion Bill Boggs and Tommy Marshall.