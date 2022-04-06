Throwback Thursday Homer Cablish, the former Maysville High star with the Morehead State baseball team. Homer is a member of the Morehead State Athletics Hall of Fame. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Lions Club Radio Auction McRoberts Furniture Store donated a Frigidaire Chest Freezer for the Maysville Lions Club Radio Auction. Picture, left to right, Lions Glenn George and Angela Jett with owners Kevin and Donna McRoberts.