PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has long been fertile ground for a social conservative agenda, with some of the nation’s toughest laws against abortion and a history of restricting LGBTQ rights.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With its president saying it had racist origins, the New Orleans school board has unanimously reversed a little known but century-old ban on jazz in schools in a city which played a huge role in developing jazz and where it is still played nightly at various venues.
SAN SIMEON, Calif. (AP) — California’s famous Hearst Castle will reopen to the public in May after a two-year closure due to the pandemic and severe rainstorm damage that prompted a $13.7 million renovation.
After returning to metro San Francisco following a college football career, Anthony Giusti felt like his hometown was passing him by. The high cost of living, driven by a constantly transforming tech industry, ensured that even with two jobs he would never save enough money to buy a house.
NEW YORK (AP) — As coronavirus infections rise in some parts of the world, experts are watching for a potential new COVID-19 surge in the U.S. — and wondering how long it will take to detect.
FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentucky would make the death penalty off-limits for some defendants diagnosed with severe mental illnesses under a bill that won final legislative approval on Friday.
FRANKFORT (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers voted Thursday to designate a set of historical documents and speeches to incorporate into classroom work — a response to the national debate over critical race theory.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recently reported an astounding statistic in their “Who’s Hiring” report: there are currently 90,000 open jobs in the Commonwealth. That’s not a misprint. If grouped, the open job “population” would hold a spot as our state’s 10th largest county. Imagine every resident of Campbell County as a job vacancy. The population of the entire Buffalo Trace region of Mason, Bracken, Lewis, Fleming, and Robertson counties comes in at just under 60,000. That’s the scope of the workforce puzzle we’re currently facing.