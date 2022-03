Maysville Lions Club holds March meeting Maysville Lions Club members met March 17, with President Angela Jett calling the meeting to order. She welcomed a friend of the Lions Club, Marty Mastin, always there at auction time supporting us. Glenn George led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and Robbie Detro the blessing before the meal.

Bracken County District Court March 22, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:

MPD investigates road rage incident Maysville police are investigating an incident of road rage that took place on Tuesday, according to Assistant Police Chief Mike Palmer.

Patron of the Arts My landlord, Jorge, is a patron of the arts.

Solar energy is not the solution Dear editor,

This, That, And The Other Thing (With Solar To Boot) Friends, I have a lot on my mind this week. One less thing to worry about compared to last week, though, thanks to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks. But that is another topic for another basketball season. Here are some of the things causing me to ponder, weak and weary, of late:

Meng’s dream of kayaking business in Maysville set to become reality In the near future, area residents and visitors to the area will be able to explore the natural beauty of the Ohio River during a scenic paddling trip originating from Maysville.

Are you terrible at remembering names? If you have a habit of forgetting names as soon as you’re introduced, join the club.

Kentucky needs to make period equity a priority Talking and writing about menstruation in public is no longer taboo. Menstruation is a normal and natural biological function. So, if you are uncomfortable reading this column – then just get over your embarrassment.