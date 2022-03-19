Home News Going down News Going down March 19, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print A May’s Lick landmark came falling to the ground Thursday as workers from Windridge Construction brought down this empty water tank. The tank was no longer in use since the merger of Southern Mason Water to Maysville Utilities. A May’s Lick landmark came falling to the ground Thursday as workers from Windridge Construction brought down this empty water tank. The tank was no longer in use since the merger of Southern Mason Water to Maysville Utilities. View Comments Maysville light rain enter location 8.3 ° C 10.9 ° 7.7 ° 93 % 7.2kmh 100 % Sat 8 ° Sun 14 ° Mon 18 ° Tue 12 ° Wed 21 °