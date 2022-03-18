McKee’s all-around effort gives Fleming first win of season FLEMINGSBURG — In case you were wondering, Larkin McKee is indeed named after Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin.

Kenny Payne ready for many challenges as Louisville coach Kenny Payne made clear he will need help as he begins a huge mission with his first head coaching job at Louisville.

Going Green Members of the Senior Saints organization ride through downtown Maysville on Wednesday as part of the St. Patrick’s Day parade organized by St. Patrick School.

A Bad Case Of Gas Over Fuel Prices It’s nice to see Democrats are keeping up with the times. Gone are the days of the Limousine Liberal. Long live the Nissan Leaf Liberal.

Maysville celebrates Green Dot Day. The ION Center, previously known as the Women’s Crisis Center,is sponsoring Maysville’s first Green Dot Day.

Medical marijuana bill passes the Kentucky House 59 – 36 FRANKFORT — Eric and Michelle Crawford, who have been advocating legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky for 10 years, captured a huge win on Thursday when the Kentucky House voted to pass House Bill 136.

MCHS students collect items for homeless Five Mason County High School students recently collected items to donate to the homeless in Maysville and Cincinnati.

City set for spring clean-up effort Maysville has set its citywide spring cleanup for April 1– April 11, one of four quarterly cleanups held each year.