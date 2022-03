Lady Saints look to be more competitive St. Patrick’s softball team posted a .500 season last year and didn’t have a senior on the roster as they head into 2022.

Lady Bears using district loss as fuel Bracken County looked to be the best team in the 39th District all season, but with the draw and a first round matchup with Mason County, they were upset in the first round of the district tournament, ending their season at 16-17.

Fleming enters somewhat new era With seven seniors departed, many of them playing prominent roles on the team, Fleming County softball enters a somewhat new era.

Lady Panthers want to send seniors out on high note Rewind back to 2017 and that was the last time Augusta won a softball game.

Lady Royals focused on improving, not victories While wins have been hard to come by the last few seasons, the Mason County Lady Royals softball team sure hasn’t shied away from the competition.

Clean sweep Members of St. Patrick School’s seventh grade help pick up garbage along streets in downtown Maysville.

An esteemed scientist and his warning about population growth The world lost a giant among giants when E.O. Wilson passed on in December.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the best Irish baseball players In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, I set out to determine the best-ever Irish baseball players. The task was more challenging than I imagined, but also more rewarding. Reviewing the Irish baseball greats and their stellar diamond accomplishments was a welcome diversion from the troubled world around us.