Mason grand jury returns multiple indictments A Mason County grand jury returned several indictments this week on a variety of charges.

In a rush Local creeks, such as this one near the Adams County-Brown County line in Ohio, were on the rampage following heavy rains Monday.

Maysville native follows theater dreams in St. Louis ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Freelance actor and former resident of Maysville Carl Overly Jr., is making his mark in St. Louis’ thriving theater district.

JPC votes in favor of intermediate to large scale solar in Mason A Mason County Joint Planning Commission workshop was held recently at the Mason County Public Library where commission members voted five-two to recommend intermediate and large-scale solar farms for Mason County.

Don’t you just love laundry day? I despise airing my dirty laundry in public, but I’ll make an exception for kvetching about my clean laundry.

THE AMISH COOK: Praying for Ukraine My heart is crushed for all the thousands suffering this very moment. Besides all the natural disasters, there’s the horror and sadness of many innocent people’s lives at stake and even ending as a result of others’ negative intentions.

Wayback Wednesday Colonel George Bower’s Car Wash on Fleming Road.

Parents, phonics, and early school readiness in Kentucky Where are the programs that teach parents how to use phonemic awareness (understanding sounds in spoken words) and phonics (knowing that letters in print correspond to sounds) to help their children learn early reading readiness before they begin the school journey?

It’s Time to Get Serious About Crime Any Kentuckian who reads the local paper or watches the local news knows violent crime is skyrocketing. The crisis is hurting innocent people across the Commonwealth, especially in vulnerable communities, and is quickly spiraling out of control.