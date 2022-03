Lunchbreak Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman stopped in Maysville’s Sprinkles of Hope on Friday for lunch at the invitation of Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill. In addition to McNeill, she was joined by Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill and Megan Brannon of Sprinkles.

Additional recycling bins now in place Following up on a commitment made last month by city commissioners, the city of Maysville had added more recycling dumpsters to those already in place, officials said.

Pike County, Ohio, man charged with attempted murder WAVERLY, Ohio — A Pike County man was arrested Friday on multiple charges, including first-degree felony charges of attempted murder and felonious assault on a peace officer, according to news reports.

Super semis set, best four left in 10th Some may say Harrison County has an argument, but there’s no doubt in my mind the best four teams are left in the 10th Region semifinals that will take place Monday night at Holmes High School (still weird typing that).

Exhausted but blessed in Ireland At 8:30 in the morning, my husband and I departed Cashel and traveled clockwise around the Ring of Kerry, a 111-mile scenic circular route on the Iveragh Peninsula in County Kerry, Ireland. Along the way, we paused at remarkable, unforgettable sites: the Torc Waterfall at Killarney National Park, the panoramic Ladies View, Staigue Fort, Kenmare, Com an Chiste Lookout.

Where there’s smoke… Members of the Maysville Fire Department took part in training Thursday at the MFD training facility.