Clark opens up on 35-0 run, leaves no doubt in win over Pendleton CARLISLE — The George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals have been the favorites all season long in the 10th region and they backed it up Monday night.

Bracken takes some learning lessons in regional loss to Brossart CARLISLE — They may have come up short, but Bracken County is learning on the fly.

River expected to crest Monday The Ohio River is expected to crest in Maysville at 49 feet today (Monday), according to the National Weather Service. The river is shown lapping at Limestone Landing in the file photo from last spring.

RFD to give away smoke detectors RIPLEY, Ohio — The Ripley Fire Department will be giving away free smoke detectors for those who need these lifesaving devices.

WOrk rescheduled for Lewis roads Embankment repairs scheduled for Kentucky 984 (Little Cabin Creek Road) and Kentucky 3550 in Lewis County last week have been postponed due to equipment and weather issues, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Everyone gunning for GRC in girls’ 10th Region tourney Eight teams head to Carlisle this week for the girls’ 10th Region tournament at Nicholas County.

Lady Royals second, Royals third at indoor state meet Mason County wrapped up a solid indoor track and field season on Saturday at the KTCCCA Class AA state indoor championships in Louisville.

The fascinating facade of Santa Maria Diners lounge beneath two generous umbrellas secured outside a restaurant, while others in the piazza stroll across the aged stones and disappear into the maze of narrow passageways between buildings.