Home News River expected to crest Monday News River expected to crest Monday By Ledger Indenpendent - February 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The Ohio River is expected to crest in Maysville at 49 feet today (Monday), according to the National Weather Service. The river is shown lapping at Limestone Landing in the file photo from last spring. The Ohio River is expected to crest in Maysville at 49 feet today (Monday), according to the National Weather Service. The river is shown lapping at Limestone Landing in the file photo from last spring. View Comments Maysville clear sky enter location 4.5 ° C 6.1 ° 0.5 ° 60 % 3.6kmh 0 % Tue 15 ° Wed 16 ° Thu 11 ° Fri 11 ° Sat 19 °