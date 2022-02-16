Home News WHO DEY News WHO DEY By Ledger Indenpendent - February 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati shows its colors for the Bengals. Despite the loss in the Super Bowl Sunday, the team was met at its return by a crown of cheering fans Monday evening. Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati shows its colors for the Bengals. Despite the loss in the Super Bowl Sunday, the team was met at its return by a crown of cheering fans Monday evening. View Comments Maysville clear sky enter location 17.9 ° C 18.9 ° 16.9 ° 39 % 9.8kmh 0 % Wed 17 ° Thu 16 ° Fri 17 ° Sat 2 ° Sun 12 °