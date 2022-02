Royals close strong for win on Senior night While senior night is for recognition of the student-athletes that put in their work over the course of their high school careers, it’s not easy on anybody.

Hughes becomes Lady Saints second all-time leading scorer St. Patrick’s Allison Hughes continued to climb up the ladder on Monday, becoming the program’s second all-time leading scorer in a tight loss to Ludlow.

Boatload of glow The winter sun cast a glow on this towboat on the Ohio River.

Tapp Named MCTC Student of the Month Montgomery County High School student, Alyssa Tapp has been named the Maysville Community and Technical College Student of the Month for February 2022.

Kentucky ESGR Seeking Volunteers FRANKFORT – An important resource for employers and Guard and Reserve personnel in Kentucky is looking for volunteers.

MSU Theatre presents ‘Almost, Maine’ Morehead State University’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance continues its 2021-22 theatrical season with a student-directed production of John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine.”

Washington Football Team goes for super blah The Washington Football Team claims to have received 40,000 suggestions, and the best the former Redskins could settle on for a new name is “Commanders.”