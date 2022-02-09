Tapp Named MCTC Student of the Month Montgomery County High School student, Alyssa Tapp has been named the Maysville Community and Technical College Student of the Month for February 2022.

Kentucky ESGR Seeking Volunteers FRANKFORT – An important resource for employers and Guard and Reserve personnel in Kentucky is looking for volunteers.

MSU Theatre presents ‘Almost, Maine’ Morehead State University’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance continues its 2021-22 theatrical season with a student-directed production of John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine.”

Washington Football Team goes for super blah The Washington Football Team claims to have received 40,000 suggestions, and the best the former Redskins could settle on for a new name is “Commanders.”

Throwback Thursday Bobby “Toothpick” Jones of Maysville High in 1957. Bobby was the very first African-American to be named All-State in Kentucky High School basketball. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Sometimes the grass is isn’t green at all The grass isn’t any greener on the other side, especially when it is covered with snow and ice. It’s a certainty that this horse is looking forward to spring and greener pastures.

Kentucky bill would create crime for intimidating officials FRANKFORT — A Kentucky House committee advanced a bill Wednesday to create a misdemeanor crime for intimidating sports officials that would cover youth leagues to college venues.