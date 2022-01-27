Family safe after devastating fire in Robertson County

MOUNT OLIVET — Thanks to the waking odor of smoke, a smart girl, a quick reaction from a mother, and the hard work of a volunteer fire department, a family of six is safe today.

On the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 26, the French family woke up to a fire that would engulf their home and leave nothing behind.

Sarah French lived in the home, along with her five little girls. The act of one little girl being awoken by the odor of smoke ensured her family was able to make it out safely, said Robertson County Fire Chief Jamie Fulton.

Fulton said after the child woke up, she went to her wake her mom. French found the family’s wood stove in the kitchen and the wall it was attached to was on fire. Her quick decisions saved their lives. Fulton said that “it easily could have been another fatal fire.”

Robertson County Volunteer Fire Department was on scene to douse the blaze at 125 South Main Street in Mount Olivet shortly after the call. Fulton said he was at the scene within 20 minutes and by that time, half of the house was already engulfed. He speculates the old home was dry and that led to the quick spread of flames.

The fire department got the call around 2:30 a.m. and didn’t leave until around 6:30 a.m. Fulton said French and her children, along with their dogs, were able to get out, but only had time to grab a cell phone and keys. Due to lack of shoes or cold weather attire, the keys were lifesavers, allowing the family to keep warm in the car, especially considering the low was 12 degrees.

The family’s cats did not make it to safety.

Carolyn French, Sarah French’s mother, said “When I heard that come across the scanner my heart just dropped. I tried to call her and didn’t get an answer, but by the time I got my keys, shoes and jacket on, she was outside my house.”

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Carolyn French said. She said her granddaughter is a “big hero” because if not for her, the family may not have survived.

Many citizens have expressed concern for the family and town. Danielle Whitaker, the granddaughter of former owner, fondly recalls her grandfather, Melvin D Whitaker, laying the stone in the front of the house and making many additions to the structure. She said she, like so many others, has fond memories of the home and is very saddened by the loss.

Events like this shake the entire community, especially close-knit ones like Mount Olivet. So many are asking what they can do to help.

Robertson County Judge-Executive’s Facebook reads, “Due to a house fire this morning I have a family in need of everything.” Judge-Executive Stephanie Holbrook posted these items are needed: Women’s size medium shirt, size 3 pants, and size 8 shoe. Girls sizes 12/14, 7/8, 6x, 4t, 5t, and 10 clothing, and shoe sizes 3, 2, 1 (for 2 children), and 10 (for 2 children). Men’s size Large shirt, 32×35 pants, and size 10 to 10.5 shoes. Also posted were the locations where donations could be dropped off.

The donation sites include the Robertson County Courthouse, Robertson County Schools, and Robertson County Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Center.