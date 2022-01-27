The slate is set

GERMANTOWN — Off Bridgeville Road in Germantown sit the remnants of a once-thriving community park.

For generations, families have enjoyed the beautiful scenery, games, and playground found here. Kevin Jarrells has made it his mission to repair the timeworn park and give it new life. He has applied for the position of park director, and can’t wait to take on the job.

One major thing stands in Jarrells’ way: vandalism. The current standing of the park looks unrecognizable in comparison to its past. No town exists without vandalism, but this specific place has taken a hard hit during the previous years.

Graffiti, broken picnic tables, garbage dumping, and a ruined landscape are left here. While pictures show the damaged state of the park, it won’t be this way for long once the plans on Jarrells’ agenda begin.

“It’s not fair to the kids and it’s not fair to the parents,” he said when speaking about the people in his community driving long distances to surrounding areas to find outdoor entertainment.

Jarrells is already looking for fixtures and equipment that is needed. Grants have been applied for and sponsors sought to help out. The plan is to start renovating in March, if not sooner.

It takes more than one person for this job and Jarrells is very grateful for the immense help of Dwayne Sharp and Dan Adams, who have volunteered repeatedly and done an exceptional job. Mowing the park can be a big task, and he applauds Ruby Highfield for all her attention and dedication to the task.

This is an important mission to Jarrells. He credits his wife and granddaughter as the inspiration behind his idea. He has big ideas for the community park and even plans to put solar lights around the walking track. The ballparks and recreational activities like the playgrounds will be ready for summer enjoyment, especially if he can get the help he needs.

Jarrells hopes local churches will lend a hand with issues like landscaping.

When asked what donations he would like to collect, he said “anything really, especially picnic tables.”

All donations can be made by contacting him or made the gofundme page created by Jarrells with a simple search of his name.