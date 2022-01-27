The slate is set

January 13, 2022
Meadowview Regional Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Sepsis Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.
The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for sepsis. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
Meadowview Regional Medical Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced review on Nov. 5, 2021. During the visit, a Joint Commission reviewer evaluated compliance with Sepsis standards spanning several areas including clinical management, performance measurement, program management, supporting self-management, facilitating clinical care, and certification participation.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyor also conducted observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Meadowview Regional Medical Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
“Our hospital achieved its first Joint Commission Sepsis Certification in 2019 and we are proud of our hospital staff, medical providers and community partners in earning this distinction again. This certification continues to reinforce our commitment to achieve our Mission of Making Communities Healthier® and further demonstrates the outstanding, safe care our team continues to provide to our patients,” said Joe Koch, CEO and Market President, Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “Providing quality care is our number one priority.”
For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.