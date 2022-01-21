Gateway Museum Center to offer new exhibit

A banner informs visitors of the coming attraction at KYGMC.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center in downtown Maysville will host a new exhibit starting Jan. 25.

Open through April, the Calvert Gallery will showcase Browning Manufacturing: America’s Pulley Maker. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day from Tuesday through Saturday.

Come learn about a vital part of the area’s history. Maysville has been home to the Browning Manufacturing Company for many years and has been essential in the development of life and business for the region.

Currently on display includes the Wormald Gallery’s School Days and Maysville’s Musical Connection, The Old Pogue Experience: The Maysville Bourbon History Exhibits, and the Kathleen Savage Browning Miniatures Collection: The Four Seasons of Miniatures Hearts and Flowers Exhibit.

To schedule a visit or inquire about an exhibit, please call 606-564-5865

