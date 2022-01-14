AIS receives $35,000 in donations

Augusta Independent School District recently received two donations totaling $35,000. The Beehive Augusta Tavern donated $10,000 from proceeds raised during the Oscar Night at the Beehive fundraiser event and the Homan Foundation donated $25,000 in partnership with the Augusta Distillery proprietors. The school district plans to use the donations for the library renovations, to support academic intervention, and provide mental health services for students.
Superintendent Lisa McCane said, “The Beehive owners, Lance and Lalaini Bates and their partners are bringing a vision to life with the Beehive Augusta Tavern and the Augusta Distillery. They not only have invested in the community of Augusta, but they are investing in community by actively serving and supporting Augusta Independent School District and many others for the betterment of the community at large. We would like to thank the Homan Foundation, Augusta Distillery, and Beehive Augusta Tavern partners for the generous donations that will positively impact learning and enhance the educational environment of our students and staff.”
Pictured from left to righ, Lance Bates, Jeff Johnson, Bob Burns, Judd Weis, Lalani Bates, Lisa McCane, Ed Kruszynski, Ryan Edwards, and Robin Kelsch.