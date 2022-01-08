A little off the top

FLEMINGSBURG — Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys are returning to Years of Farming for the sixth time.

The group will be playing in Flemingsburg at Double S Entertainment on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m., along with special guests former Clinch Mountain Boys Sammy Adkins and Steve Sparkman. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased in advance or at the door. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted free. Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes provided by sponsors including two tickets to the Feb. 27 show featuring Sideline with Maddie Murray and the Darren Wasson Band opening.

“2021 marks the 75th Anniversary of The Clinch Mountain Boys and we are excited and pleased to carry on the Clinch Mountain style of music,” Years of Farming spokesperson Paula Hinto said. Ralph II began working professionally for his father in 1995 and has carried The Clinch Mountain Boys on since, as well as fronting the first Clinch Mountain Boys group after the passing of his father Ralph Edmond Stanley.

Grammy Award-winning artist Ralph Stanley II and The Clinch Mountain Boys are currently touring in support of their 2019 Stanley Family Records release, the Billboard chart topping ‘Lord Help Me Find the Way.’ This is their second release after dropping a self-titled album in 2017 that was the first release for the group since Ralph II took over the Clinch Mountain Boys band name per the wishes of his late father Dr. Ralph Stanley.

With three No. 1 singles in his career, including, the 2019 hit “Beautiful Hills of Home,” R2 is in heavy radio rotation across the country and on Bluegrass Junction, World Wide Bluegrass, iHeart Radio and Sirius XM.

The band includes Stanley Efaw on fiddle, mandolin and vocals; Landon Fitzpatrick on banjo and vocals; Randall Hibbitts on the upright bass and vocals; Caleb Shifflett on guitar and vocals; and Ralph Stanley II on the guitar and lead vocals. This band configuration brings a lot of talent, energy and humor to the stage as they perform old-time favorites, bluegrass hits and new original material.

Ralph II has had two Grammy nominations on previous albums he recorded with Rebel Records. In 2002 he earned his first Grammy along with his father Dr. Ralph Stanley for their collaboration with Jim Lauderdale on ‘Lost in the Lonesome Pines.’ Ralph II has proven to be an accomplished songwriter and has 6 solo albums under his belt, along with the highly acclaimed duet album with his father titled ‘Side by Side.’

Ralph II also manages the Ralph Stanley Festival, started by his father, each Memorial Day weekend at The Hills of Home Parkin McClure, Va. This year they will celebrate their 50th year on May 25-28, 2022.

Former Clinch Mountain Boys Sparkman and Adkins will join Ralph on stage during part of the show. Sparkman played banjo for Dr. Ralph Stanley for 17 years and Adkins played guitar and vocals for four years.

Keep checking the website www.yearsoffarming.com for updates in the schedule. For more information, tickets or to tag (reserve) seats, you can contact Paula Hinton at 606-748-0798 orpaulahinton2000@yahoo.com.