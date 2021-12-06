“Tis the Season

We are excited 5-time Dove Award winners Little Roy and Lizzy are returning to Years of Farming at Flemingsburg at Double S Entertainment Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

The Spencer Boys will open. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased in advance or at the door. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted free. Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes provided by our sponsors including 2 tickets to our January 9th show featuring Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys with special guests former Clinch Mountain Boys Sammy Adkins and Steve Sparkman.

Little Roy and Lizzy have turned out a stream of recordings, each play multiple instruments and they never fail to entertain their audiences. Little Roy began his musical career at age 6 and won a talent contest at age 8. He has won multiple awards and has been inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, SPGBMA Hall of Greats, IBMA Hall of Honor, and the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame. He continues with his usual flair to keep a show moving in the same manner that made the Lewis Family so memorable! Lizzy has also won numerous awards and played with many greats along the way besides Little Roy including Mac Wiseman, Jim and Jesse, The Lewis Family, and Earl Scruggs. She is one of the youngest fiddlers to be inducted into “America’s Old Time Fiddler’s Country Hall of Fame” in LeMars, IA. Her solo Album “Blueberry Pie” has ranked as high as No. 2 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Charts. Little Roy summed it up the best, “pull a plank off the wall and she’ll play it!” Pleasing their loyal and expanding fan base, they continue to have an unbelievable touring schedule with no thoughts of easing up.

The Spencer Boys (brothers) from Wolfe County, Joseph age 14 plays the guitar, Caleb 13 plays the mandolin and Isaac who is 9 is learning to play the banjo! All the boys love hunting, fishing and collecting pocket knives. They play and sing at church and opened for all 5 of Rickey Wasson’s May shows at Meadowgreen. The Spencer Boys opened for our August show featuring the Malpass Brothers adding to their already growing list of openings.

Our goal is not only to provide bluegrass music in our area but also to promote our local businesses. These businesses employ a lot of people in our community. Most of our sponsors have sponsored all our shows we have scheduled since 2011.

We hope you will join us at Years of Farming for an afternoon of awesome bluegrass music. It is a great opportunity to see this caliber of artists in our area.

Keep checking our website www.yearsoffarming.com for updates in our schedule. For more information, tickets or to tag (reserve) seats, you can contact Paula Hinton at 606-748-0798 or paulahinton2000@yahoo.com.