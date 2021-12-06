“Tis the Season

December 6, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Keilman Fencing was among the many float entries in Friday’s Twilight Christmas Parade in Downtown Maysville.

Keilman Fencing was among the many float entries in Friday’s Twilight Christmas Parade in Downtown Maysville.

<p>Winnie the Pooh and Friends, compliments of Harmony’s Lumber, made an appearance in Friday’s Twilight Christmas parade.</p>

Winnie the Pooh and Friends, compliments of Harmony’s Lumber, made an appearance in Friday’s Twilight Christmas parade.

Keilman Fencing was among the many float entries in Friday’s Twilight Christmas Parade in Downtown Maysville.

Winnie the Pooh and Friends, compliments of Harmony’s Lumber, made an appearance in Friday’s Twilight Christmas parade.

Trending Recipes