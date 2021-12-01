KY 419 (Wards Pike) in Mason County closed Thursday

December 1, 2021

The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close part of Kentucky 419 (Wards Pike) in Mason County on Thursday, Dec. 2, for tree removal operations.

On Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Kentucky 419 will be closed to all through traffic from the Kentucky 324 (Helena Road) intersection to Cropper Lane (milepoints 0 to 1.25). Motorists should detour using Helena Road and either Kentucky 11 or U.S. 68 through Maysville.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

