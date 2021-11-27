Going to the dogs

November 27, 2021
“The Dog Squad – Royals to the Rescue” led by coordinator Margie Henderson selected the Mason County Animal Shelter as its STLP community project. The group members include Ryan Owens, Jamison Stamm, Aleah Boggs and Kynslee Thomas. Their first order of business was to ask the community for help finding a washer and dryer for the shelter. Within 24 hours, the group had two washers and two dryers donated as well as monetary donations. The Dog Squad will be partnering with Richard Newberry, Animal Shelter director, on other ideas to help find fur-ever homes for the animals.” Pictured with the students and Henderson is Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill, Newberry and State Rep. William Lawrence.

