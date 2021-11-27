Frontier Christmas is Dec. 4

November 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Candledipping at Mefford’s Fort during a Frontier Christmas several years ago.

Candledipping at Mefford’s Fort during a Frontier Christmas several years ago.

Jeanette Tolle, master quilter, will demonstrate her skills and display beautiful quilts, needlework, pillows and other things she has made during Frontier Christmas in Old Washington.

The annual festival which celebrates how early pioneers observed the holiday, is set for Dec.4.

Tolle will be in the Albert Sidney Johnston house from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The house will be decorated with fresh greenery, fruits and nuts just as it was when the Johnston family lived there.

Albert Sidney Johnston was born on Feb. 2, 1803, and lived in Washington until he turned 16 and went to Transylvania College in Lexington. He was appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and after graduation became a second lieutenant in the U.S. Infantry. During his 34-year military career, he served as a general in the Texas Army, the U.S. Army and the Confederate Army.

After the death of Johnston’s father, the Nelson family moved into the house. A son William Bull Nelson lived there and then attended the U.S. Naval Academy. He later became a naval officer for the Union forces during the Civil War.

Come and visit this historic home where these military heroes grew up and learn more about them. Drink hot apple cider and enjoy homemade cookies and enjoy the beautiful quilts and needlework.

Trending Recipes