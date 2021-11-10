Forever vigilant

November 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
The solitary sentry on top of the Civil War Memorial in Maysville Cemetery stands against a gray sky with the sun visible behind the clouds. The inscription on the monument reads: “This monument is erected in honor of the men who volunteered in the Union Army from Mason County, Ky. and served in the War of 1861-1865.”

