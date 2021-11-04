Wards Pike closed for tree trimming

Part of Kentucky 419 (Wards Pike) between Clift Pike and Key Pike in Mason County will be closed Friday to trim overhanging tree limbs, officiasl wit hthe Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
The road will be closed during daytime work hours. All thru traffic should detour using Kentucky 324, Kentucky 11 or U.S. 68, and Kentucky 9 AA Highway, or local routes.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.