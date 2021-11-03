Back in time

The Grascals are returning to Years of Farming at Flemingsburg for the seventh time at Double S Entertainment Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.

The West Liberty Mountain Boys will open. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased in advance or at the door. Children 12 and under accompanied by an adult are admitted free.

Attendees will have the chance to win door prizes provided by our sponsors including two tickets to our Dec. 5 show featuring Little Roy and Lizzy with The Spencer Boys opening.

The Grascals have endured success as a band for more than 15 years blending soulful ballads, traditional bluegrass and gospel songs and an outlook that centers on family, faith and the old home place. They were recognized as Entertainers of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association twice, had appearances on prime-time and late-night TV shows, have had command performances for two presidents and three Grammy nominations! The band members are Danny Roberts on mandolin, Terry Smith on bass, Chris Davis and John Bryan on guitars, Adam Haynes on fiddle and five-time IBMA Banjo Player of the Year Kristen Scott Benson.

The Grascals can truthfully say they have the best of both worlds — the steadiness of a veteran group that knows who they are and where they are going and the excitement and energy of a band that knows it has something to prove and the confidence to know they will more than meet the challenge. With their newest album “Up All Night” they are serving notice they are ready to go!

A crowd favorite, The West Liberty Mountain Boys have been playing music together a big part of their lives. Band members include Johnathan Keeton on banjo, Matt Bailey on guitar, Byron Holbrook on mandolin and Rick Bartley on bass. Although the band members are young, each has lots of experience with this and other bands.

Our goal is not only to provide bluegrass music in our area, but also to promote our local businesses. These businesses employ a lot of people in our community! Most of our sponsors have sponsored all our shows we have scheduled since 2011. Please take the time to thank our sponsors for helping us bring great bluegrass music to Flemingsburg.

We hope you will join us at Years of Farming for an afternoon of awesome bluegrass music. It is a great opportunity to see this caliber of artists in our area. If you are not familiar with any of our bands, whether a feature band or an opening band, check their websites and/or YouTube for some of their music and history and you will want to attend!

Keep checking our website www.yearsoffarming.com for updates in our schedule. For more information, tickets or to tag (reserve) seats, you can contact Paula Hinton at 606-748-0798 or paulahinton2000@yahoo.com.