Back in time

November 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Lou Browning, trustee emeritus of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, stands next to a World War II-era Jeep driven by one of the reenactors who set up “camp” in Maysville over the weekend as part of the KYGMC’s Read On! celebration.

Lou Browning, trustee emeritus of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, stands next to a World War II-era Jeep driven by one of the reenactors who set up “camp” in Maysville over the weekend as part of the KYGMC’s Read On! celebration.

Lou Browning, trustee emeritus of the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center, stands next to a World War II-era Jeep driven by one of the reenactors who set up “camp” in Maysville over the weekend as part of the KYGMC’s Read On! celebration.

Trending Recipes