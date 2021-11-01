October 20, 2021
Maysville’s Kenton Stories with Spirit will be hosting an in-person meet and greet with author Ann Hagedorn on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
Hagedorn is the author of Sleeper Agent: The Atomic Spy in America Who Got Away published by Simon & Schuster Publicity.
Hagedorn is a former staff writer for the Wall Street Journal and an award-winning author of five previous narrative nonfiction books, including Beyond the River: The Untold Story of the Heroes of the Underground Railroad and Savage Peace: Hope and Fear in America, 1919. As an adjunct professor, she has taught writing at Columbia University, Northwestern, Xavier University, and Miami University, holds master’s degrees from Columbia University and the University of Michigan, and an honorary doctorate in humane letters from Denison University. She lives in a small town on the Ohio River that she discovered while researching Beyond the River.
Sleeper Agent exposes fresh parts of the 1940’s atom bomb history – including the production of polonium crucial to the atom bomb’s trigger, the importance of a Dayton, Ohio, site tied to the Manhattan Project, and the tactics and techniques employed by the Soviet military intelligence in wartime America, such as the use of science-trained student spies.
Hagedorn’s novel has received several positive reviews including, “A historical page-turner of the highest order,” says the Wall Street Journal. “Psychologically thrilling history… engaging narrative nonfiction that will thrill readers who are drawn to works by Ben Macintyre and Kate Moore,” as stated by the Library Journal Book Review.
For more information on the upcoming event visit, facebook.com/kentonstorieswithspirit.
Kenton Stories with Spirit is a bookstore, wine and bourbon bar, and place for conversation located in downtown Maysville, next door to Sprinkles of Hope on Second Street. Kenton offers coffee, artistic works, pottery, jewelry, light lunch, evening horderves, and more.