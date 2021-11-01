Haydn Vitera, a member of Electrify Your Symphony, is coming to Maysville on Thursday, Oct. 28 as part of The Mason County Orchestra’s annual Fall Fiddle Fest at the Downtown High School Auditorium.

The evening will begin with the orchestral program at 7 p.m. Proceeds benefit the orchestra program in all Mason County Schools. Haydn Vitera, violinist, of the Electrify Your Symphony program, will be featured with the Mason County Orchestra students.

Fiddle Fest will feature orchestra students from both Mason County High School and Middle School under the direction of Charlie Hunter, Orchestra Conductor of the Mason County Schools. The Fiddle Fest program will feature pop and rock literature with an electric orchestral setting.

The annual program is presented in part by the support of Dr. Craig and Maggie Denham. The Fiddle Fest events include two days of instruction for both orchestra and choral students on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 28.

Benefit tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the program or purchased in advance at the Downtown Auditorium Box Office on Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 5:30-.7 p.m. The Fiddle Fest benfit tickets are $15 each.

For additional information contact the MCO Offices at Mason County High School by calling 564-3393.