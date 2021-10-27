Boone returns to Maysville

Just when you thought your favorite fall festivity was dressing yourself or your child up for Halloween, there’s another one in your family who can share in the frightening fun. Maysville Main Street and Hollywood Wardrobe Connection are joining forces to bring Pet Trick or Treat and Costume Contest to downtown. On Saturday, October 23rd from noon-2 p.m. pet owners can bring their little critters to local small businesses for treats and to have their costumes judged. At 1:45, the pets will be presented on the stage at Second Street Mall and winners will be announced. There, folks cannot only see the costumed pets, but get one of their own. The mall will also be the site of a pet adoption opportunity sponsored by the Mason County Animal Shelter.

The idea was conjured up by new business owners in town, Jeff and Tammy Castillo, owners of Hollywood Wardrobe Connection. Jeff and Tammy are pet owners and lovers, and wanted everyone’s furry friends to get in on the Halloween action. “When we found out there was a Downtown Halloween event here, we thought a Pet Trick or Treat would be a natural fit, “ Jeff said. “But being new to town, we didn’t know how to get this done. We knew we needed an organizing partner,” he added.

Enter Maysville Main Street. Director Caroline Reece first heard of the Castillo’s vision at a recent downtown merchant’s meeting and knew it could be a winning event. “I was happier than a butcher’s dog when Jeff and Tammy brought up their plan, “ Reece said. “I am thrilled that the resources Main Street and the city have will help them reach their goal and present a fun, new event for the town.”

Reece said she’s most excited about the judging process, as the downtown business owners will be the judges. “I’m crazy about this aspect of it. It will lead the pet owners to visit some of our downtown stores they may never have gone to before or otherwise,” she said. Pets and owners will walk the red carpet to check-in and have a photo taken at Hollywood Wardrobe Connection at 17 E. Second, across the street from Lasting Impressions. There, they will receive a number and a map telling them which businesses are participating and they must visit in order to receive points on a scorecard. The businesses themselves will keep track of their picks for scariest, prettiest, funniest, most original, and over-all winners. The scores from each store will be tabulated and the winners announced on the stage at Second Street Mall at around 1:45.

Reece also likes this event because so many entities are helping each other out. “The Castillos had the idea, but Donna McRoberts is helping to tabulate votes, Dara Gardner from Local Kentucky 68 is arranging gift baskets for the winners, Kenton is always great in helping get the word out. It’s been a real group effort,” she said.

Not to be left in a witch’s broomstick dust are the annual Downtown Halloween happenings for the little ghouls and goblins that don’t have a tail. All of these events occur on Saturday, October 30th from 1-4 p.m. Kiddos can trick or treat with the many downtown merchants passing out candy. In addition, the VFW again brings its Trunk or Treat to the Lewis and Clark Pavilion (formerly known as the McDonald Street parking lot.) Many of the cars come fully decorated, and the VFW also provides hotdogs, chips and a drink to all to sink their fangs into.

There’s not a ghost of a chance of outdoing the Mason County Public Library as it is pulling out all the stops for its Boo Book Bash that day. Families can swoop in for pumpkin decorating, games, prizes, fall photo sessions, and a balloon artist from the Cincinnati Circus Company. After having the gruesome task calling off their annual Halloween party because of the wicked Covid last year, Alexa Colemire, Heather Wheeler, and the library bunch are happy to be back in frightening form and offering this scary-fun party to the community. And if you have a worn-out wizard who needs a little break, there’s no better place to relax than the Russell Theatre. The Halloween classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will show there every half hour from 1-4p.m.

Do not lay your skull down in your coffin before the evening’s last event, Run For Your Life. The 5K run/2mile walk starts in front of Lasting Impressions at 7 p.m. The vampires and mummies from the Humane Society sponsor the yearly event, and registration forms can be found at Lasting Impressions or the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace’s Facebook page.

Trick or Treat for the entire City of Maysville as well as Mason County is Sunday, October 31st from 6-8 p.m. The city commission recently voted that its trick or treat will always be held on October 31st from 6-8 p.m. as long as the 31st falls on Sunday through Thursday. The hours will be a little earlier, from 5-7 p.m., if Halloween falls on a Friday or Saturday night. Commissioners felt this was important to keep the children safer on the weekends when traffic is heavier.