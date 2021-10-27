2021 MYWC ornament revealed

October 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Maysville Younger Woman’s Club members Melanie Mineer, Estefania Fernandez, and Kathy Bess presented the 2021 Christmas ornament to Gwendolyn and Robert Boone and their family, the newest residents of Phillips’ Folly.

