Anne Frank Project

October 23, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

More than 425 enthralled area students learning about World War II Nazi oppression and concentration camps sat spellbound watching local actress Nicole Jarrett in her portrayal of Anne Frank, Nazi camp victim, in Rachel Lee Rogers’ Anne Frank Project at the Opera Theater last weekend.

The performance, a combined effort with the Maysville Players, tied in with Kentucky Gateway Museum Center’s 2021 Community Read exhibit of World War II, the Holocaust and Kristin Hannah’s book, “Nightingale.”

Trending Recipes