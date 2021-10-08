KY 111 one lane at Grange City for repairs

October 8, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

FLEMINGSBURG – The Kentucky Department of Highways will restrict part of Kentucky 111 at Grange City in Fleming County to one-lane traffic next week for embankment repairs.

On Monday, Oct. 11, crews will begin stabilizing an eroded embankment on Kentucky 111 about a half mile north of the Grange City Covered Bridge (milepoint 3.3). Temporary traffic signals will be used to restrict Kentucky 111 to one lane through Friday, Oct. 15, or until work is complete. Motorists should use caution, and expect delays.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

Trending Recipes