Haddix named MCTC student of the month

Maysville Community and Technical College has named Kelly Haddix October Student of the Month.

Haddix is a resident of Powell county and is studying for her Associate in Arts Degree at the MCTC Montgomery Campus located in Mount Sterling.

She is among the growing population of non-traditional students coming back to college later in life rather than attending college straight out of high school.

“Going back to school at MCTC has helped me rebuild my self-confidence,” Haddix says. “They have helped me every step of the way and I know I’m going to reach my goal and earn my degree.”

Haddix admits life hasn’t always been easy but is excited about her future and plans to work in healthcare when she graduates next year.

Instructor Charles Lykins had this to say about Haddix, “Kelly is a hard worker with a positive attitude. All of the qualities of an ideal student.”

