The Maysville Limestone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated this past week as National Constitution Week.

DAR Chair Sharyn White-Coe said there were many activities throughout the area to celebrate.

Each area school was visited sharing packets for teachers that included bookmarks of the Preamble, the flag, Constitution Books, flag pamphlets, flag pins for students and teaching material. Posters were given to each school for hallways and classrooms.

Each principal of St. Patrick High and Elementary, Mason County High, Mason County Intermediate, Mason County Middle and Straub Elementary schools signed a School Proclamation to honor their participation.

CAR mom Gwendolyn Boone invited DAR Regent Dena Green to speak to a large group of home-schooled students, parents and grandparents at the Paxton Inn in Washington.

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill and Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill joined White-Coe in hanging a Constitution Banner on the County Courthouse and each signed a proclamation marking the 224th Anniversary of the Constitution signing.

There were beautiful displays acknowledging the Constitution set up at Maysville Community and Technical College by member Sonja Eads, the Paxton Inn by Dena Green and the Gateway Museum by Sue Ellen Grannis and White-Coe.

Posters and table tents were also distributed throughout area businesses, and at Pickers and Grinners and Simon Kenton Days.

For more information on our local chapter, please contact any member of DAR or Limestone Regent Dena Green @kentuckycar@yahoo.com.