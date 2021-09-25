LOUISVILLE (AP) — A Kentucky high school was evacuated Thursday and police detained a former student who unlawfully entered the building.

The incident in Louisville flared tensions a day after a high school student was fatally shot at a bus stop across town.

Several police vehicles responded to Jeffersontown High School around 12:30 p.m. Police initially said there was a report that a person with a gun entered the school, but officials have not confirmed that, according to media reports. No one was hurt. The former student is a juvenile, and police have not said what charges the juvenile would be facing.

School officials said the campus was placed on a heightened security alert and students were moved out of the buildings.

On Wednesday a 16-year-old student waiting at a bus stop was killed in a drive-by shooting near downtown Louisville. Police found a Jeep SUV that they believe was captured on video near the scene of the shooting. It had been stolen and was abandoned, police said.