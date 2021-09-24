Fultz Recognized for KCTCS Board of Regents Term

September 24, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Pictured, left to right, KCTCS Board of Regents Secretary Dr. Wendy Fletcher, Dr. Angela Fultz, KCTCS President Dr. Paul Czarapata.

Pictured, left to right, KCTCS Board of Regents Secretary Dr. Wendy Fletcher, Dr. Angela Fultz, KCTCS President Dr. Paul Czarapata.

Maysville Community and Technical College Instructor Dr. Angela Fultz was recognized for her term as a general education faculty regent to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents which ends next month.

Fultz is a professor of chemistry at MCTC as well as Division Chair for the college’s Math and Science Division.

Fultz began her term on the KCTCS Board of Regents during a special election in 2014 and was reelected in 2015 and 2018. Additionally, she served three terms as Chair of the KCTCS Senate Council, Chair of the Maysville Faculty Assembly, MCTC Leadership Team, Chair of the KCTCS Chemistry Curriculum Workgroup, and was a member of the KCTCS Senate Advisory Committee on Promotion. Fultz also completed the 2010-11 KCTCS President’s Leadership Seminar.

She received her bachelor of arts degree from Berea College as well as her master of science and doctor of philosophy degrees from the University of Kentucky. She is also a member of the Kentucky Academy of Science.

“I would like to thank the KCTCS faculty for the privilege of representing them on the Board of Regents,” said Fultz. “It was an honor to have served with dedicated board members who are constantly striving for the betterment of KCTCS.”

The KCTCS Board of Regents acts as the governing body of KCTCS and is made up of 14 members. Eight members are appointed by the Governor while six are elected members from within KCTCS: two members of the teaching faculty elected by faculty; two staff members by non-teaching personnel; and two members of the student body elected by students.

Trending Recipes