Johnson named MCTC student for Sept.

September 15, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

Maysville Community and Technical College has named Maysville Campus student Kaleesha Johnson the September 2021 MCTC Student of the Month.

Johnson was nominated for the honor by her English 101 instructor Brianna Whitten who recognized a keen sense of perseverance and determination to succeed from the student.

“Kaleesha comes to class prepared each day,” said Whitten. “She’s a good advocate for herself and isn’t intimated to ask questions when she doesn’t understand something. She’s also working ahead in the class syllabus so she’s prepared when she comes to class.”

To learn more about becoming a student at MCTC visit Maysville.kctcs.edu.

Trending Recipes