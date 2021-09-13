September 03, 2021
Kirk Tolle, Mason County Circuit Clerk, said the following jurors are scheduled to report for jury duty in Mason County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Sept.7, 2021 at 9 a.m. for the term ending in March 2022.
The include Erica Allen, Lee Allison III, Ronnie Anderson Jr, Danette Arthur, Randall Bare, George Brady, Andrew Brown, Missy Brown, Mona Burns, Peggy Burns, Tammy Jo Burns, Paula Buser, Bonnie Calvert, Matthew Clemons, JC Doughman III, Bryce Doyle, Autumn Dozier, Brynn Dufrene, Marylin Eades, Christa Estill, Frank Foster, Alesia Fox, Christopher French, Toby Fried, Julie Gamez, James Gifford, Kandi Gilkison, Clara Ginn, Nicole Gordon, Bobby Graves, Bonnie Green, Amanda Grooms, Patricia Gulley, Olivia Hafer, Lisa Haughey and Sydney Helphinstine.
Also, Todd Helton, Amey Hill, Kim Hinson, Matt Howe, Zach Hughes, Marla Jackson, DJ Jackson Jr, Barb Jefferson, Anthony Johnson, Jason Kielman, Rocky Kirk, Margaret Klee, Sheryl Lalley, Genia Lehman, Brenda Littleton, Travis Lowe, Benjamin Malott, Victor McKay, Ron Mercer, Nicole Miller, Johnny Mitchell, Nathan Parks, Brandon Parsons, Trish Payne, Chrystal Perez, Carey Perry, Waylon Phillips, Cara Prater, Destini Prudente, Justin Riley, Angie Robinson, Shirley Russell, Vicki Sapp, Ian Sarver, Brandon Sauer, Ray Schaefer, Daniel Scilley, Corey Shelton, Gertrude Simpson, Bradley Smalley, Haden Thornberry Jr, Beth Tumey, Charles Turner, Danasia Turner, Phillip Waldren, Jay Walton, Lynn Ward, Steve Warner, Janet West, Todd White and Faye Wilson.