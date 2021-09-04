Welcome to Maysville

“If you’re going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can’t be erased.” poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou once said. Jerry Gore, a local historian, griot (storyteller), and indomitable personality who worked tirelessly to preserve the history of the African American culture in the Maysville area left behind an indelible mark on the Maysville community.

Gore always placed an emphasis on the importance of education and making a difference in the community; this emphasis on education was evidenced in his own academic and career pursuits. Gore earned two master’s degrees from Morehead State University and served in an administrative role at MSU for 27 years.

To honor his legacy, a group of community members came together to form the Jerry Gore Scholarship Fund. Since 2017, the JGSF has reviewed applications submitted by high school seniors in Mason County and the surrounding areas with the intention of awarding a $1,000 scholarship to one deserving student each year. This year, however, the board members decided to award two scholarships due to the inability to name a recipient during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s recipients are Jayla Sergent and Milyn Henry, who both graduated from Mason County High School.

Involvement in academics, clubs, sports, and other extracurricular activities are all attractive entries to include on a college or technical school application. The 2021 JGSF award recipients ensured that their applications would be overflowing with extracurricular activities and academics. While attending MCHS, Jayla Sergent played varsity soccer and softball while also holding a leadership position as club officer with FFA for two years. Academically, she pursued both the agriculture and culinary curriculum pathways which enabled her to learn more about her interests: agriculture and food. Sergent will be attending the University of Kentucky this fall majoring in sustainable agriculture. Her future goals include traveling worldwide to teach food sustainability.

“I am thankful that the Jerry Gore Scholarship has given me the opportunity of a higher education.” Sergent said of her selection as a JGSF award recipient.

The second recipient, Milyn Henry, played basketball, was a member of the Black Achievers Program, and a member of the Mason County High School’s choir. While attending MCHS, Henry had the opportunity to intern for a local doctor’s office which aligned with her interest in nursing. Through her internship, she was able to help plan and present a community seminar on vaccinations and was available to answer questions about the Covid-19 vaccines and other vaccinations. Her future plans include attending Midway University where she will play basketball and major in nursing. Her goal is to obtain her bachelor of science in nursing degree.

For more information about applying for the upcoming 2022 JGSF scholarship, please email lesley.mayberry@gmail.com or speak to a school guidance counselor.