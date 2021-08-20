Lustik, Wooldridge featured artists at Augusta gallery

Marilyn Lustik and Deborah Wooldridge are featured artists during the month of September at the Augusta Art Guild Gallery, 116 Main Street, Augusta.
An opening reception and Meet the Artists is set for Friday, Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m.
The show runs Sept. 4-26, Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Lustik and Wooldridge have followed similar routes in their art career, and with both eventually arriving in the same town of Augusta. They both studied commercial art and worked in advertising for years. Upon retirement they pivoted their interest in commercial art to fine art.
Marilyn and Deborah are active members of the Augusta Art Guild and have been showing and selling their art for many years.
Marilyn’s sensitive and realistic approach to her paintings gives the viewer a passionate yet accurate sense of place with dimension and bold color. She has experimented with various mediums but prefers the versatility of oils.
Deborah is drawn to old barns, houses and the shapes and textures of nature. By combining her original photo with layers of handmade textures, color and light she shares with the viewer her vision and emotional response to the image, an affirmation to the existence, integrity and grace of each subject.