Eagles tribute out, season and wine festival on

The Eagles Project, an Eagles tribute band, will not be performing in Maysville, according to information from the Maysville Players.

The event scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021, at the Washington Opera House has been canceled. Those who have purchased tickets will be contacted promptly for reimbursement, a spokesperson for the Players said.

Despite the cancellation, the Players hope the community will join the group in looking forward to the Players’ Mainstage 60th Anniversary Season offerings including The Sound of Music (Oct. 7-11 and 14-17), A Christmas Story (Dec. 9-12 and 16-19), Mary Todd: A New American Musical (Feb. 17-20 and 24-27), Failure, a Love Story (May 12-15 and 19-22), and the Y.E.S. (Youth Experiences Series) Summer 2022 production of Alice in Wonderland, the Musical (July 28-31) — all at The Washington Opera House.

The McNeill Music Series 2021-2022 featuring genres of live music from classical piano to rock, Bluegrass, and jazz will be announced soon, along with Maysville Players’ new Maysville After Dark productions, a Second Season calendar filled with more live music, standup comedy, poetry slams, improv comedy troupes, and even a piano bar event.

Maysville Uncorked, the Players’ annual wine festival, and fundraiser takes place Saturday, Aug. 28, from 4-10 p.m. on Market Street with live music and entertainment, great art, and wine from area wineries.

Call 606-564-3666 for more information.