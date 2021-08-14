We have a winner

August 14, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Daeton Nichols of Maysville was the winner of The Ledger Independent 2021 Backpack Give-away.

Daeton Nichols of Maysville was the winner of The Ledger Independent 2021 Backpack Give-away.

Daeton Nichols of Maysville was the winner of The Ledger Independent 2021 Backpack Give-away.

Trending Recipes