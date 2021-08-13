Night shift added to city construction

August 13, 2021

Maysville officials are advising motorists that beginning Monday, Aug. 16, construction work along Third Street will include a night shift.

Frederick and May Construction will begin working night shifts from 5 p.m.-3 a.m., o nthat date. The work will consist of waterline service installation for the new water main, officials said.

Residents and business owners will be notified prior to any disruption of water service (which could be 25-45 minutes), officials said. All of the construction work prior to the evening work will prepare the contractor to replace service lines at night with minimal noise.

Adding an evening shift will allow the construction work to progress at a faster pace and allow minimal disruption of service, officials said.

The night shift may last up to three weeks. If anyone has questions, contact City Hall at 564-9419 ext. 320 or 337.

