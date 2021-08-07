Sea Worthy

August 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Artist Damon Farmer created this 10-foot-tall sand sculpture in the parking lot at the Mason County Public Library. The nautical theme reflects the theme for the library’s summer reading program. It should be viewable for another week or two.

