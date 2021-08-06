Let’s Get Filthy

August 6, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
This year’s Maysville Filthy 5K, set for Sept. 18, will benefit A League of Their Own, a sports league for children and adults with special abilities. A League of Their Own focuses on having fun, supporting each other, building bonds, and helping special kids and families receive the social experiences they deserve. The league participates in everything from flag football, soccer, T-ball, swimming and cheerleading, to art classes, movie nights, and field trips. The event will take place at Ford Acres Farm. Follow the QR code to register.

