Let’s Get Filthy

Joey Greenwell has lived his entire life knowing there was a possibility that he would one day need a kidney transplant because of polycystic kidney disease.

It is a disease that has been passed through his family line, affecting his father and three of his aunts. However, his father received a transplant from a cadaver donor when Greenwell was young. His aunts are managing the PKD without needing a transplant.

Greenwell, however, is in need of one.

He first began to notice symptoms of PKD about 15 years ago when he began having issues with his blood pressure. Knowing it was one of the signs of the disease, he sought treatment and was diagnosed before being referred to a specialist.

“All of my adult life, I’ve had issues with blood pressure,” he said. “In my 20s, I had elevated blood pressure. In my mid-30s, it became uncontrollable, so my family doctor recommended I have ultrasounds on my kidneys. A lot of times, you won’t be able to find out you have it until your 20s unless you do genetic testing. I was about 36 when I found out.”

Once it was determined that he had the disease, he was sent on to a nephrologist to track the progress of the disease and his kidney function.

For more than a decade, Greenwell visited the nephrologist until his kidney function began to decline. At that time, it was decided that it was time to seek out a transplant team.

“We have a friend at the Dialysis Center on the AA and she recommended a doctor at UC,” Joey Greenwell’s wife, Melissa Greenwell, said. “He typically did not take normal nephrology patients, but he accepted Joey. He saw him for about a year before he made it on the list.”

In order for a patient to be placed on a transplant list, their kidney function has to drop to 20 percent. Joey Greenwell hit that percentage in November. Since then, his function has dropped to 19 percent.

Dialysis begins when a patient’s kidney function hits 12 percent.

According to Joey Greenwell, because of his family history with the disease, it was not unexpected.

“My grandfather had it and he passed away when I was in the second grade,” Greenwell said. “It was probably due to that disease. Then my dad found out years later that he had it and the biggest way that you find out about it is uncontrollable blood pressure. My dad, early on, knew that he would have to have a kidney transplant. He went through the University of Kentucky to have his done and he had a transplant in 1989.”

Joey Greenwell said his father had no issues with his transplant and lived for 30 more years with it.

Melissa Greenwell said the goal is to have a kidney transplant for her husband before he requires dialysis.

“Joey’s dad was fortunate enough to have a kidney transplant without needing dialysis. That is the goal that the University of Cincinnati has with Joey,” she said.

Recipients can get kidneys from living or deceased donors. However, living donor kidneys are usually expected to last about 10-20 years longer than a deceased donor’s kidney, according to Joey Greenwell.

Since being put on the list, the Greenwell family has been looking for a donor. They came close to finding one, but it fell through.

“We had a donor,” Melissa Greenwell said. “Everything matched and was great, but because of size differences, it couldn’t happen. We’ve had several people fill out the form to be tested.”

According to Melissa Greenwell, if anyone wants to be tested to see if they are a match for her husband, they can fill out the online form. If they are a match for Joey Greenwell, they can donate. If they are not a match for him, they can still donate to someone on the list, which will push him higher.

She also said Joey Greenwell’s insurance will pay for the expenses for a donor.

Recovery time for a donor is also easier than for the recipient, according to Melissa Greenwell.

“It’s laparoscopic so it’s much less invasive,” she said. “The recovery time is pretty quick. And, when you donate one kidney, the other will grow in size and function. Also, if you’re a donor and, God forbid, you need a donor later, you would be bumped to the top of the list.”

Joey Greenwell’s journey to a kidney transplant has also inspired their daughter, Emily Greenwell to spread the word about the importance of organ donation.

Through a project at the Mason County High School, she and several others started an chapter of the Student Organ Donation Advocates.

“Organ donation is something that people don’t really know about until it affects their life,” she said about the organization in April. “I wanted to take something that was not so positive and turn it into something positive.”

To learn more about Joey Greenwell’s story and to register to be tested as a donor visit https://nkr.org/FKR939.