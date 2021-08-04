Portion of Ky. 8 closed Wednesday in Lewis County

August 4, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

State highway crews will temporarily close Kentucky 8 near Vanceburg in Lewis County Wednesday for drainage repairs.

On Aug. 4, from about 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Kentucky 8 will be closed just east of the Vanceburg city limits (milepoint 14.4) along the Ohio River while crews replace a drainage pipe under the highway.

The highway will be closed to all through traffic between Vanceburg and Kentucky 3020 (Ronald Reagan Memorial Parkway). Motorists may detour using Kentucky 59, Kentucky 9 (AA Highway), and Kentucky 3020 during the closure.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.

