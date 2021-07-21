A blast from the past

July 21, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Doc, a World War II B29 bomber, visited Cincinnati this past weekend, giving rides and tours of the aircraft. The bomber was recently restored after being recovered from the Mojave desert. It was being used for target practice by the U.S. Navy. The B29 joins FiFi as the only two o this type of bomber still flying.

